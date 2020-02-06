Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in South Korea Rises to 23

SEOUL (Sputnik) - South Korea has confirmed five more new cases of the new coronavirus infection, bringing their total number to 23, the South Korean Health Ministry's Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said Thursday.

On Wednesday, the KCDC said the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country was 18.

The South Korean Health Ministry has said that starting from Tuesday, over 1,300 people who have had contacts with those confirmed to be infected with coronavirus will be quarantined at home for two weeks.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has since spread to at least 25 countries. The city is now on lockdown.

The virus has so far killed 563 people in China and infected over 28,000 others. On Sunday, the first coronavirus-related death outside China was confirmed in the Philippines.

Out of precaution, airports around the world have introduced security measures to screen the incoming passengers for the disease. Several global airlines have also suspended traffic with China over fears of spreading infection.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the current coronavirus outbreak does not yet constitute a pandemic.