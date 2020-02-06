Another 10 People From Cruise Ship in Japan Diagnosed With Novel Coronavirus - Report

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Another 10 people from a cruise ship, quarantined off the Japanese coast since Monday, have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the Kyodo news agency reported citing Japan's Health Ministry.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship got quarantined off the Japanese port of Yokohama on Monday after reports that one of the passengers had the new type of coronavirus.

Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters Wednesday, as quoted by Kyodo, that 10 people on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship were infected with the coronavirus.

According to Princess Cruises, the ship’s operator, 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members have been on board the vessel.

The new strain of coronavirus was first reported in Wuhan in late December and has since spread to at least 25 countries. There are more than 563 confirmed deaths in China alone so far, with over 28,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the country.