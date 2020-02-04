Number of Infected With China Coronavirus Globally Exceeds 20,600 People - WHO

GENEVA (Sputnik) - The number of people infected with new coronavirus worldwide exceeded 20,600 people, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported on Tuesday.

According to the latest WHO data, 20,471 cases of 2019-nCov have been confirmed in China as of 4 February. Suspected coronavirus was detected in another 23,214 people.

In total, 425 people died from the disease, mainly elderly people with the presence of one or two chronic diseases, while 2,788 patients are in serious condition. At the same time, over 680 people have recovered.

Outside China, 176 people in 24 countries have been diagnosed with China coronavirus infection , according to WHO.

Once the majority of contractors were confirmed to have had a travel history in China and the virus' human-to-human transmission was established, many countries halted traffic with China and geared up security provisions at airports and other entry points. The WHO declared a global health emergency in January.