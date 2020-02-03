Death Toll From Coronavirus in China's Hubei Province Rises to 414

2,345 new cases of coronavirus, including 64 lethal ones, have been registered in the Chinese province, with a total of more than 13,000 people infected so far.

The death toll from novel coronavirus in China's Hubei province has reached 414, with more than 13,522 people infected with the virus, the regional health committee said.

According to the authorities, 1,242 new cases were identified in the city of Wuhan alone.

In total, at least 425 deaths from the novel virus have been registered in China so far.

A new strain of coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Hubei province, last December, and has since spread to more than 24 countries, including South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, Australia, France, Germany, Canada, and the United States.

One death from coronavirus outside China was registered in the Philippines on Sunday. In total, almost 150 people outside China have been infected with the new virus.

Concerns about the deadly outbreak prompted the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare a global health emergency last week.