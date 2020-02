China Will Withstand Economic Impact of Outbreak - Official

China is confident in its ability to minimise the impact on its economy by the novel coronavirus epidemic, said a senior government official.

In comparison with the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, China's economic strength, material and goods accumulation and ability to cope with emergencies are all significantly stronger than that period, said Lian Weiliang, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission.

China is fully capable and confident in winning the battle against the epidemic caused by the novel coronavirus and has the confidence to minimize the impact on the economy, he said, adding the impact is temporary and will not change the economy’s long-term fundamentals.

The government will take measures to help industries that have been affected most by the epidemic, and encourage companies to resume production and major projects, he said.

