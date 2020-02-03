Indian Army Helicopter Crashes in Kashmir, Both Pilots Ejected Safely

An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter has crashed in Reasi, Jammu due to a technical fault, the Indian Army confirmed on Monday.
The army said that both pilots flying the chopper managed to eject safely.
Jammu and Kashmir: An Army Cheetah chopper crashed near Reasi district in Jammu around 11:15 am today. Both pilots are safe. pic.twitter.com/oILsgQp7zv— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020
The Cheetah is a high-performance helicopter designed to operate in a very wide range of conditions.
