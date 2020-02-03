Burhi Dihing River in India's Assam Catches Fire Reportedly Due to Oil Pipeline Blast

Efforts are currently under way to deal with the emergency in the district of Dibrugarh, India's Assam, which reported occurred as a result of crude oil landing in a waterway.

Massive fire is raging on the Burhi Dihing river in Assam's Dibrugarh district allegedly due to an oil pipeline blast, authorities say, as huge flames have clouded the area in the past few days.

Burhi Dihing river in the Dibrugarh district area catches fire due to pipeline blast. The huge flames have surrounded the area in the past few days. It's a massive issue that impacts the environment and marine life. The fire has not been doused yet.

Efforts are still being made to extinguish the fire. Local media reports have it that crude oil from an oil refinery located in the state's Dibrugarh district - Oil India Limited in Duliajan - had ended up in a water pipe connected to the river.

Villagers believe that some thugs are responsible for setting fire to the oil as it entered the river, news website India Today reported.