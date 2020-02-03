Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 361 With 17,205 Cases of Infection - Authorities

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from the new novel coronavirus has reached 361 with 57 new fatalities recorded over 24 hours, China's National Health Commission said.

According to new data released by the Commission, the number of confirmed cases of infection in the province has also risen by 2,103.

The total number of confirmed cases of infection has reached 17,205 with a further 21,558 suspected cases being monitored.

On Sunday, a the first death case out of China was reported in Philippines, where a 44-year-old man, a Wuhan resident, died.

The new strain of coronavirus — 2019-nCoV — was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province, in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. On Friday, the first two cases of the new coronavirus were recorded in Russia: in the Zabaykalsky Territory and the Tyumen Region.

On 30 January, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak in the eastern Asian country.