Apocalypse Not Now: Malaysian Government Says Coronavirus Doesn't Turn People Into Zombies

The death toll from the coronavirus has climbed to beyond 323 people in China with the first casualty outside the country reported in the Philippines. Cases of infection have also been registered in over 20 countries across the globe.

The Malaysian Health Ministry has addressed rumours about the ongoing coronavirus crisis in a really bizarre way, stating that the disease does not turn infected people into zombies.

"The claim that individuals infected with this virus will behave like zombies is not true … Patients can recover", the official tweet posted by the ministry said.

Tiga fakta novel coronavirus 2019 yang perlu ditular.



1. Tidak benar dakwaan individu yang dijangkiti virus ini berkelakuan seperti ZOMBIE. ❌



2. Pesakit boleh SEMBUH. ✔️Rawatan simptom yg dialami pesakit. Jika demam, rawatan untuk baik demam. — KKMPutrajaya (@KKMPutrajaya) January 31, 2020

​The statement seems to be a little strange, however, the Malaysian authorities previously stressed that at least six people had been arrested for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

At the same time, numerous countries continue to introduce preventive measures in order to stop the spread of the virus. There are at least 14,000 infected in China, where it was initially reported, and about 100 others in various countries.