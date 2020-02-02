Traditional and Eco-Friendly: Tokyo Reveals Design for 2020 Olympic Torch

The design of the torch resembles one of Japan's most renowned symbols – a cherry blossom flower, with five cylinders around a central one depicting its petals. Each will carry a separate flame that merges together.

An official torch for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo was revealed by Shinfuji Burner Co on Sunday. According to the firm, which produces various illumination devices, it was created with 30 percent recycled aluminium taken from shelters used after the 2011 Fukushima catastrophe.

​The cutting-edge technological device can sustain its flame in heavy rain and 61.2 kmph winds, the newspaper Asahi Shimbun reported.

In total, 10,000 torches will be made, so the athletes can carry them starting from Fukushima and travelling across Japan before bringing it to the capital for the Opening Ceremony on 24th July.

The games of the XXXII Olympiad are scheduled to take place from 24 July to 9 August 2020 in Tokyo.