04:02 GMT01 February 2020
    A Qantas Airbus A-330 plane sits on the tarmac at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Sunday Oct. 30, 2011 at suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines.

    Australia's Qantas Airways to Suspend Services to Mainland China

    © AP Photo / Bullit Marquez
    The new strain of coronavirus — 2019-nCoV — was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province, in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries.

    Australia's flag carrier Qantas Airways Limited issued a statement on Saturday, saying that it will suspend its two direct services to mainland China from 9 February until 29 March 2020.

    "Qantas flights to and from Beijing and Shanghai continue to operate. In response to the current coronavirus infection originating in Wuhan, China, Qantas is offering flexible options to customers booked to travel to/from/via mainland China between 24 January and 31 March 2020 (inclusive)", the statement reads.

    The carrier noted that its "flights to China are currently operating as normal and we will continue to monitor the situation".

    Qantas became the latest airline to have either completely halted China flights or only offered full refunds. Others include Air China, AirAsia, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Emirates, Delta, Virgin Atlantic and many others.

    The new strain of coronavirus was first detected last December in Wuhan and has since spread to 19 countries. The epidemic has already left 259 people dead and over 11,000 infected in China.

