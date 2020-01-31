5.2 Magnitude Quake Strikes in Japan - EMSC

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit outside the city of Ushiku in northeastern Japan, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre says.
According to the US Geological Survey, the quake occurred at a depth of 69,7 kilometres.
Felt #earthquake (#地震) M5.2 strikes 50 km NE of #Tokyo (#Japan) 11 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/Khx35NXV5C pic.twitter.com/j23tPgZftb— EMSC (@LastQuake) January 31, 2020
No injuries or damage have so far been reported.
MORE TO FOLLOW
