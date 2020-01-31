Wuhan Coronavirus Infected Toll Hits 9,692 - Chinese Officials

Within the past 24 hours, over 1,200 new cases of pneumonia-type infection dubbed 2019-nCoV have reportedly been recorded in 17 cities across China. While the number of exposed people to the new strain of coronavirus continues rising, Chinese officials sad recently they are confident that the outbreak will be contained.

The Chinese Authorities made an update on Friday on the number of infected and deceased. According to the official data, at least 9,692 have contracted the coronavirus and more than 200 died due to the outbreak of the Wuhan virus.

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency of international concern over the outbreak. Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun told reporters on Thursday that Beijing has reached progress in identifying the nature of the virus, adding that Chinese specialists were able to successfully treat more than 130 people.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) put the death toll at 213 as of end-Thursday.

The ground zero of new coronavirus - which was first reported last December - is said to be a seafood market in China’s Wuhan and has since spread to 19 countries.

Authorities globally suspend air traffic to and from China, increase border and airport control, and put travelers with even slight traces of flu symptoms to isolated wards under quarantine.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW