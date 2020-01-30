First Confirmed Case of Coronavirus Reportedly Registered in Philippines

Late on Wednesday, China's National Health Commission stated that cases of the new coronavirus, dubbed 2019-nCoV, have been registered in all Chinese regions.

The Philippines' Health Ministry has confirmed the first case of the 2019-nCoV coronavirus, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said during a news conference that a 38-year-old Chinese woman, who arrived in the country from Wuhan, on 21 January, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The official proceeded by saying that the patient is currently asymptomatic.

The novel strain of coronavirus that was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December has since spread within China and to at least 15 other countries.

Most recently, Japan confirmed that three out of 206 people, who had been evacuated from China, were infected with the new coronavirus.

So far, the epidemic has left 170 people dead in China as well as 7,711 more infected.