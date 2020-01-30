Chinese Football Association to Postpone Domestic Games Due to Coronavirus Outbreak - Report

The new strain of pneumonia-type infection quickly spreading across the nation and beyond. The number of those contracted the virus exceeds 7,000 while over 170 deaths already had been registered in China alone.

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) said Thursday that it would postpone all domestic tournaments due to the outbreak of coronavirus. According to the CFA, games at all levels will be postponed. The organization reportedly did not provide the exact timing of the resumption of tournaments.

On Wednesday, the World Athletics postponed the Indoor World Championships slated for March in Nanjing, China, until 2021, over concerns that athletes could be put at risk by competing in virus-hit China.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December. The virus has since spread within China and to at least 18 other countries. The number of infected continues its growth and the World Health Organization (WHO) mulls imposing a global health emergency.

China's Wuhan is ground zero for the latest strain of the deadly coronavirus, dubbed 2019-nCoV, which has prompted authorities around the globe to impose special screenings at airports for flu- and pneumonia-like symptoms, particularly for passengers arriving from this, and other, Chinese cities.

A number of major international airlines announced they were suspending flights to China.

