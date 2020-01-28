Cylinder Blast in Pakistan Factory Leaves 11 Killed - Reports

At least 11 people were killed and two injured in Pakistan’s city of Lahore following a cylinder explosion that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.
According to reports in Pakistani media, around 15 workers were inside the factory when the explosion occurred. Residents reported that they heard an explosion first, and subsequently a fire broke out in the building. The incident occurred in Lahore’s Shahdara area.
The collapse of the roof of the building is cited as the main reason for the casualties.
A rescue operation is underway to recover the remaining people and bodies trapped under the debris, the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.
At least Eight Killed in Lahore Factory Firehttps://t.co/PLCvJb8tRR pic.twitter.com/55tGfNaMDv— AbbTakk (@AbbTakk) January 28, 2020
Lahore factory Fire: Eight killed and two inured pic.twitter.com/nhqFC9F6UP— World News (@itsWorldNewss) January 28, 2020
Eight dead as fire erupts in Lahore’s hair spray factory https://t.co/QCoCQicHfp pic.twitter.com/SQCmQcd10S— World Breaking News (@vanmark5) January 28, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)