Register
07:56 GMT28 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Jagat Prakash Nadda, Working President of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), waves as he attends a march in support of a new citizenship law, in Kolkata, India, 23 December 2019

    Ruling Indian BJP Lawmaker Warns: Citizenship Law Protesters may "Enter Houses, Rape, Kill Women"

    © REUTERS / RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107808/64/1078086443.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202001281078158612-ruling-indian-bjp-lawmaker-warns-citizenship-law-protesters-may-enter-houses-rape-kill-women/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The protest against a contentious citizenship law in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh region has become a metaphor for the general resistance against the Modi government-led government’s move to grant citizenship to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from three neighbouring Islamic countries.

    As election fever grips Delhi ahead of voting for the provincial legislative assembly, a parliamentarian from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a provocative statement to tilt public support in favour of his party during elections. Parvesh Verma, a member of the Lok Sabha, the Lower House of India's Parliament, warned that protesters gathering at Shaheen Bagh might “enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters and kill them”.

    Verma, son of a former Chief of Delhi and a federal minister from the BJP Sabha has referred to mass migration of Kashmiri Hindus in 1990s at the hands of insurgents and said Delhi might face the same fate.

    “…Hundreds of thousands of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). The people of Delhi will have to think and take a decision. They'll enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There's time today, Modi ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow..." Verma said in a video statement to news agency ANI, while criticising Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal.

    In an apparent statement to influence the people of Delhi, who are set to vote for the upcoming elections to the provincial legislature on 8 February, Verma, said it is time for people to decisively make a choice as later Prime Minister Narendra Modi or federal Home Minister Amit Shah would not come to their help.

    In another hateful rant directed towards the Muslim community, Verma had declared yesterday that he will demolish all the mosques of Delhi if he wins the assembly election and clear Shaheen Bagh of all the protesters within an hour.  

    This has come a day after a junior federal minister, Anurag Thakur, faced widespread condemnation for urging a crowd at an election rally in Delhi to “shoot down the traitors who betray the country”.

    The minister was campaigning for a nominee of BJP in Rithala, North West Delhi for the upcoming election when he raised the controversial rant. Delhi's Chief Election Officer has been made aware of the rant and sought a report on the matter. 

    Thousands of people, including men, women and children, have been protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) for more than a month now at Shaheen Bagh, in south-east Delhi. A tent has been pitched and hundreds of people spend days and nights there braving the chills and rain of Delhi. 

    The law, enacted on 13 December, allows Indian citizenship to persecuted religious minorities, including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians from three neighbouring Islamic countries – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan – if they have been living in India for “not less than five years”. The bill has been targeted by opposition parties and civil rights activists for its conspicuous exclusion of Muslims and violation of the secularist ideals of the Constitution since it grants citizenship on the basis of religion.

    Prime Minister Modi, however, had clarified that no Indian Muslim has anything to worry about the law “as it seeks to grant citizenship, not snatch it”.

    Related:

    Shaheen Bagh-Like Anti-Citizenship Law Protests Crop up in Nooks and Corners of Indian Capital
    India's Election Commission Seeks Report on Delhi BJP Candidate’s ‘Mini Pakistan’ Tweet
    Delhi Polls: BJP Ups the Ante With Six Rallies in Indian Capital to Outdo AAP
    Lawmaker From India's Governing BJP Threatens to Take Modi Gov’t to Court Over Sale of Air India
    Wrong Decisions By BJP Govt Pulling India’s Economic Growth Down: Ex-FM P Chidambaram
    Tags:
    Muslim, Rape, hate, Rant, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse