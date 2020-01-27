Powerful 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Solomon Islands - USGS

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake has hit off the coast of the Solomon Islands, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) stated on Monday. The epicentre of the earthquake is located 105 kilometres (65 miles) northwest of the city of Kirakira.
Earthquake M6.2 - Solomon Islands - Mon, 27 Jan 2020 05:02:00 UTC (00:02 EST) - 21 minutes ago— 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Cathy 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@CathyNolley) January 27, 2020
The island nation is located in the "Pacific Ring of Fire", a major area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is a seismic zone, constantly suffering from powerful earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
