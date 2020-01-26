Death Toll From Coronavirus in China's Hubei Province Reaches 76 - Reports

In December, an outbreak of previously unknown pneumonia, later identified to be caused by a new strain of coronavirus, was registered in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Hubei province.

Hubei Province reported 371 new cases of coronavirus and 24 new deaths on January 26 local time, the total infection cases in the province rose to 1,423, with 76 deaths and 44 recovered, the Global Times reported.

According to the South China Morning Post, the number of people who have died from coronavirus in China has reached 80. A total of 2,454 coronavirus cases have been registered in China, according to the outlet. Overall, 2,504 coronavirus cases have been registered worldwide, the newspaper’s live count shows.

Earlier, China's National Health Commission director Ma Xiaowei told reporters that the spread of the virus appears to be accelerating despite mitigation efforts.

Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Nepal, France, the United States, Malaysia, Australia and Canada have confirmed cases of infection in recent days. The fifth case of coronavirus in the United States was confirmed in Maricopa County, Arizona on Sunday.