French Authorities Will Evacuate Citizens From Wuhan Due to Coronavirus – Health Minister

PARIS (Sputnik) - French authorities have decided to evacuate citizens who wish to leave the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of a deadly new strain of coronavirus, France’s Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday.

Buzyn told reporters that citizens would be repatriated to France during the middle of the week and kept under observation for 14 days.

According to the French news portal France Info, three cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in France, in the cities of Paris and Bordeaux, as of Friday.

Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that Japanese authorities were coordinating with China to evacuate its citizens from the Chinese province.

Previously, the United States State Department also reportedly said it will relocate personnel at its Wuhan consulate to the US and will offer a limited number of seats to private US citizens on a flight out of the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the latest official data, over 2,000 people in China have contracted the new form of coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of at least 56 people.