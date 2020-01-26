US Embassy Vehicle Involved in Traffic Crash in Islamabad, At Least 2 People Are Dead - Reports

According to TheNews website, the incident occurred on Sunday at the Faisal Avenue Chawk. The driver has been arrested and an investigation into the accident is underway.

A car belonging to the United States Embassy in Islamabad reportedly sped into traffic from the other side against a red traffic light. At least two people died in the crash, while four others were reportedly injured.

There is no information about the identities of the victims so far; however, according to the report, one of the deceased was a woman.

امریکی سفارتخانے کی گاڑی نے اسلام آباد کے فیصل چوک پر آج پھر خون کی ہولی کھیلی۔

امریکی سفارتخانے کی گاڑی نے سرخ اشارہ توڑ کر سامنے سے آنے والی فیملی کار کو ٹکر مار دی۔ ٹکر کے نتیجے کار میں سوار ایک خاتون اور مرد موقعہ پر ہی جانبحق ہو گئی۔ جبکہ دیگر شدید زخمی ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/pOKxjQLTRn — Tariq Habib (@tariqhabib1) January 26, 2020

​A spokesperson for Islamabad Police stated that the driver is a Pakistani citizen.

