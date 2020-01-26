US Embassy Vehicle Involved in Traffic Crash in Islamabad, At Least 2 People Are Dead - Reports

A car belonging to the United States Embassy in Islamabad reportedly sped into traffic from the other side against a red traffic light. At least two people died in the crash, while four others were reportedly injured.
There is no information about the identities of the victims so far; however, according to the report, one of the deceased was a woman.
امریکی سفارتخانے کی گاڑی نے اسلام آباد کے فیصل چوک پر آج پھر خون کی ہولی کھیلی۔— Tariq Habib (@tariqhabib1) January 26, 2020
امریکی سفارتخانے کی گاڑی نے سرخ اشارہ توڑ کر سامنے سے آنے والی فیملی کار کو ٹکر مار دی۔ ٹکر کے نتیجے کار میں سوار ایک خاتون اور مرد موقعہ پر ہی جانبحق ہو گئی۔ جبکہ دیگر شدید زخمی ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/pOKxjQLTRn
A spokesperson for Islamabad Police stated that the driver is a Pakistani citizen.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)