Twenty Injured in Hand Grenade Attack on Wedding in Eastern Afghanistan

Twenty people have sustained injuries in a hand grenade attack on a wedding ceremony in Afghanistan's eastern province of Khost, the provincial police spokesman Adil Haider said on Sunday.

According to Haider, an unknown person threw a grenade on a wedding ceremony in Ali Sher district at around 10:00 p.m. (17:30 GMT) on Saturday. A child is among those injured.

20 تن در انفجار بم دستی در یک مراسم عروسی در #خوست زخمی شدند

عادل حیدر سخنگوی پولیس خوست می‌گوید: « شب گذشته در منطقه وارث ولسوالی علی شیر در یک هوتل عروسی بم دستی پرتاب شده که در نتیه آن 20 غیرنظامی زخمی شده اند.»

پولیس خوست و مردم محل، تروریستان را عامل این رویداد می دانند. pic.twitter.com/Wl2BMMU7vh — سنگین شاه (@Sangeen111) January 26, 2020

​He added that all those injured were taken to the Khost Civil Hospital, with three of them in critical condition.

Police have launched an investigation into the attack.

