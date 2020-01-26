The city of Shantou in Guangdong Province will ban cars, ships, and people from entering, starting Monday, 27 January, Reuters reported. According to the agency, the coastal city, which is situated 800 km (500 miles) from Wuhan, will also impose a temporary ban on buses, taxis, and ferries, starting Sunday.
In the meantime, the official newspaper China Daily reported, citing authorities, that the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has started developing a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus.
In Wuhan, where the virus originated, a travel ban was imposed on residents, while numerous cities in Hubei Province officially suspended transport connections due to the outbreak. The authorities are also constructing two hospitals in the quarantine zone in order to fight the virus.
Meanwhile, the possible threat has also caused the suspension of Chinese New Year celebrations in Beijing.
All comments
Show new comments (0)