US to Evacuate Consulate Staff, Some US Citizens from Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports

The United States State Department said it will relocate personnel at its Wuhan consulate to the US and will offer a limited number of seats to private US citizens on a flight out of the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

According to an email statement, the US State Department said on Sunday that some private US citizens will be able to board a flight leaving Wuhan on January 28 bound for San Francisco, Reuters reported.

The statement added that private individuals at greater risk to the coronavirus will be given priority.

Earlier, the Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the Communistic Party Central Committee to centralize their efforts to counter the accelerating spread of the new coronavirus pneumonia epidemic.

A new strain of coronavirus, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) labelled as 2019-nCoV, has already been registered in Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Macau, Nepal, France, the United States, France, and Australia. The Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto said on Saturday that one of its patients had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

According to the Chinese health authorities, there are currently over 1,970 confirmed coronavirus cases in China, while the death toll stands at 56.