Death Toll from New Coronavirus in China's Hubei Rises from 24 to 39 People, 729 Infected - Report

Earlier, ten cities in the Chinese province of Hubei, including Wuhan, officially announced the suspension of transport connections over the outbreak of a new coronavirus.

The number of people, who died of a new coronavirus in the Chinese province of Hubei, has risen from 24 to 39, the Global Times newspaper reported on Saturday.

All the people, who passed away in the Hubei province, were residents of the city of Wuhan that is the epicentre of the epidemic.

According to the newspaper, the number of people infected in the province has increased to 729.

In late December, the unknown type of pneumonia was first detected in Wuhan. Chinese experts later tentatively determined that this was a new strain of coronavirus, currently being labelled as 2019-nCoV or Novel Coronavirus.

Confirmed cases of new coronavirus have also been recorded in the United States, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand and Nepal.

Earlier, the French Health Ministry confirmed three cases of the deadly coronavirus in the country, the first in Europe.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization said it was too early to declare a global emergency over the outbreak.

The so-called Wuhan coronavirus belongs to the same family of coronaviruses that caused SARS - Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, which also originated in China in 2002 and resulted in the deaths of about 800 people all over the globe.