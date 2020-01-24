Luxury Brand Bulgari to Invest in Jasmine Cultivation in India

New Delhi (Sputnik): Italian luxury brand Bulgari would support an ecological jasmine cultivation project, dubbed ‘Flower Gems of India’ to offer a more sustainable agricultural model for the cultivation of jasmine.

Bulgari has announced its investment in a project with Jasmine Concrete company, one of India’s highest quality jasmine producers, along with Swiss perfumery company Firmenich.

The initiative would help farmers cultivating jasmine in two regions of the Indian floriculture zone in the southern state of Tamil Nadu and strengthen the social and economic well-being of cultivators who would be offered a fixed price.

The project will also offer farmers an alternative approach to jasmine cultivation based on organic farming methods, soil restoration, and rational water utilisation.

Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin said it has become important to help communities that help in creating perfume masterpieces and develop a sustainable approach to preserving and supporting the local economy.

“Like jewelry, our fragrances are made from amazingly precious gifts, and we are passionately committed to exploring the extraordinary ingredients, accessing them and, as far as possible, supporting their production,” Babin was quoted as saying by Russian website Kommersant.

Bulgari, a.k.a Bvlgari is a fashion brand known for its high-end jewellery, watches, fragrances, accessories and leather goods. The company, with a revenue of almost 11,00 million, has evolved as a major player in the luxury market.