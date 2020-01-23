NCTzen, be Ready! NCT 127 is Poised to Come Back With Jungwoo After His Hiatus

SM Entertainment has confirmed preparations for the comeback of the group as a whole unit after member Jungwoo’s battle with ill health.

K-Pop boy band NCT 127 is currently preparing to make a comeback along with member Jungwoo, the group's label confirmed on 23 January. Jungwoo has been on a nearly six-month hiatus due to health issues and hasn't participated in the band since announcing his leave. SM Entertainment, however, hasn't revealed any details about the upcoming album yet.

NCTzen (the official name of the group's fandom) took to Twitter to express their joy with the trending hashtag #welcomebackJungwoo.

JUNGUWU IS COMING BACK I'M NOT CRYING YOU ARE #welcomebackjungwoo pic.twitter.com/OPMJudRQ0P — 𝒥𝒶ℯ 🍀 (@mochjiisung) January 23, 2020

I hope jungwoo sees all the love. I hope he always remembers that he has quickly, deeply impacted our lives, I hope he has fully recovered and that he knows that he belongs with the team, with us, and in the brightest stars

#welcomebackjungwoo pic.twitter.com/3cIQFHEgc5 — yuniverse¹²⁷ 🌌 127 LOCKDOWN (@doyutiful) January 23, 2020

yo what a great morning waking up to the news of a new comeback for 127 AND JUNGWOO COMING BACK IM CRYING #WelcomeBackJungwoo pic.twitter.com/GVfcyQFCP1 — avery 🥀 [ rt & like 📌 pls 👉🏼👈🏼 ] (@kiyonct) January 23, 2020

​NCT 127’s last comeback was in May 2019 with their fourth mini-album "We Are Superhuman", which gained a lot of attention not only in Korea but worldwide. The boys have become fast-growing stars leading K-Pop trends and have appeared on popular talk shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live. In addition, NCT127 was the first K-Pop band to participate in the Global Citizen Festival 2019 and was the first K-Pop act to perform at MTV EMA. This year, the group will continue to be a trailblazer in K-Pop: it is scheduled to showcase its stuff alongside such stars as Khalid and Gwen Stefani at the "Rodeo Houston" set to take place in March 2020. Nct 127 will perform for 70,000 people at the event.