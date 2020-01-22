Death Toll From China's Coronavirus Reaches 17 - Health Officials

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China's death toll from pneumonia, caused by the new type of coronavirus, has climbed to 17, the healthcare committee of the Hubei province, where the outbreak of the virus is registered, said on Wednesday.

The death toll previously stood at nine.

Meanwhile, the number of infected people has reached 473 throughout China and 444 in Hubei separately.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is holding an emergency meeting on Wednesday amid fears that the new virus may turn into a pandemic.

In 2002, the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which also emerged from China, killed 800 people around the globe.