Thousand of Fans Protest Against X1 Disbandment, Urge Label to Make Allowance for Their Opinion

The group was disbanded on the 6 January following a vote-rigging controversy.

Around 1,000 fans of K-pop band X1, officially named One-It, held a mass demonstration in front of the CJ Entertainment building in Seoul on 22 January.

They had three main demands:

First, to re-debut X1 as a new group by 31 January;

Second, to make another meeting with the agencies of X1 members to discuss the future of the new band by February

Third, to take responsibility for the damages caused by agencies and CJ for ignoring the opinions of X1 members and fans considering the disbandment.

The mass protest included LED advertising in Seoul and a bus circulating around the city.

​While some fans voiced their opinion offline, X1 fans all over the world trended the hashtags “#BringBackNewX1” and “#CJTakeTheResponsibility” and supported the protest on Twitter.

"Most of the participants in the protest were women in ages 10s-20s, there were male participants and foreigners too. The number was about 800 at the start of the protest, but rose to nearly 1000 at around 1pm. Fans came from far regions-#BringBackNewX1 #CJTakeTheResponsibility — shobey_⚡ (@shobey_edits) January 22, 2020

200122



Both morning hashtag are still trending in 2nd and 3rd place WORLDWIDE. Both # are also close to 1M tweets. 🔥



Top 1,2 and 6 in rising topics in Naver are also connected to X1, fans, and CJ ENM. 🙇‍♀️#BringBackNewX1 #CJTakeTheResponsibility @x1official101 @x1members pic.twitter.com/qHv1LHA1YB — X1 (엑스원) GLOBAL (@GLOBAL_X1) January 22, 2020

22 January 2020 will always hold a special place in my heart as it ease the pain of 6 January 2020#BringBackNewX1#CJTakeTheResponsibility pic.twitter.com/uHAw7radwh — 32&akpopfan (@WahidaAinil) January 22, 2020

i respect all of the oneits that are willing to spend their time their for the sake of justice for X1.

i salute you😭💕#bringbacknewx1 #CJTakeTheResponsibilitypic.twitter.com/mSs5w43ZMR — 𝐫𝐢𝐧 (@choseungryeon) January 22, 2020

​X1 was created during Mnet's audition program “Produce X101” by audience vote last year, but it was disbanded due to the scandal that flared up after it was revealed that the program crews manipulated the number of votes in the audition rankings. Though members belong to different agencies, after their debut as X1 they were run by Cj Entertainment from August 2019. But on the 6 January, after meeting with representatives of the agencies, Cj Entertainment disbanded the group, which led to the protest.