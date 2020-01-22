K-Pop Veterans Super Junior Drop Teasers for Upcoming Repackage Album

The teaser appeared hot on the heels of the boy band showing the public a medley video for an upcoming release.

The first music video teaser for Super Junior’s '2YA2YAO!' title song, which is written by famous rapper Zico, an ex-member of Block B, was released on 22 January. In the teaser, K-Pop group members Siwon, Heechul and Yesung show perfect visuals in bright blue and red colors.

The day before, Super Junior dropped a medley video teaser for two more songs from the repackage - 'TickyTocky' and 'Shadow'

"Timeless" will have two physical versions - " Bright" and "Shadow", where members show both their bright and dark sides and prove it with a series of photo teasers.

On 2 January SJ Label confirmed the news of Super Junior's comeback, three months after the release of their ninth studio album 'Time Slip' in October 2019. The upcoming 'Timeless' is the last album of Super Junior’s 'Time' trilogy which includes their 9th full album 'Time Slip' and the special version of the album under the name 'Timeline.' The album will be released on 28 of January.

Super Junior also known as SJ or SuJu, has been one of the most recognizable K-Pop bands in the world since 2008, when they released their most famous song "Sorry, Sorry". The band debuted in 2005, and are still regarded as true emperors of K-Pop.