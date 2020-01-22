Imran Khan Blames Bollywood for Rise in Sex Crimes and Divorce, Unamused Netizens Count His Wives

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has never shied away from taking verbal potshots against his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. This time, however, Khan blasted Bollywood and Hollywood for contradicting his country's moral values, leaving some accusing him of hypocrisy .

Khan was roasted by social media regulars for his recent statement blaming Bollywood and Hollywood for an uptick in sex crimes, paedophilia and child pornography in Pakistan.

“Sex crimes are sky-rocketing in Pakistan; paedophilia is rising. Child pornography is prevalent in Pakistan; our government is clamping down on this,” Khan said.

Blaming Hollywood and Bollywood for pushing bestiality in his country, he said, "we take content coming from Hollywood, then Bollywood and then Pakistan... People who use this content don’t understand Western culture. They don’t understand that the most harmful things from Western culture are being imported here via Hollywood.”

Pakistan's leader also blamed films for the "breakdown of family system" and a rise in divorce cases.

Khan's comment triggered an onslaught on social media, where people started debating over the number of wives he had and taking on him with memes.

Khan married his third wife Bushra Bibi in 2018 after two divorces. His first marriage, to Jamima Goldsmith of the UK, lasted nine years and ended in 2004. His second marriage, to journalist Reham Khan, lasted just 10 months and ended in 2015.