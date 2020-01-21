MOSCOW (Sputnik) - According to news.com.au, a fire broke out on the ground floor of a two-storey warehouse located on Coward Street of Sydney's southern suburb of Mascot in the state of New South Wales.

A massive fire broke out on Tuesday at a warehouse near the Sydney Airport's Qantas Terminal, sparking concerns on social media that the airport's fuel storage depot might be at risk, Australian media reported.

​Authorities have reportedly sent more than 18 crews made up of 70 firefighters to put out the blaze in addition to two tankers sent by the airport.

​The news outlet has also learned from the airport that the fire was not burning near its fuel storage, an assumption voiced by a CNN cameraman from the scene that has ignited concerns across social media, and that its impact on air traffic will be minimal.