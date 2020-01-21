A massive fire broke out on Tuesday at a warehouse near the Sydney Airport's Qantas Terminal, sparking concerns on social media that the airport's fuel storage depot might be at risk, Australian media reported.
A factory near airport is on fire right now.. #mascotfire #mascot #fire #sydney pic.twitter.com/Lq81s3T954— Yu Jing (@YuJingUNSW) January 21, 2020
Authorities have reportedly sent more than 18 crews made up of 70 firefighters to put out the blaze in addition to two tankers sent by the airport.
Something on #fire near #sydney #airport @SydneyAirport @smh pic.twitter.com/edlMZKBxh7— Vanessa Barcellona (@VBarcellona) January 21, 2020
The news outlet has also learned from the airport that the fire was not burning near its fuel storage, an assumption voiced by a CNN cameraman from the scene that has ignited concerns across social media, and that its impact on air traffic will be minimal.
