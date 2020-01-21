New Delhi (Sputnik): Fifteen Indian tourists had booked two rooms at the Panorama Resort at Daman in Nepal’s Makwanpur district late on Monday night. Eight of them, four adults and four children, were found unconscious and later pronounced dead by doctors at a hospital in Kathmandu.

The Tourism Minister of the southern Indian state of Kerala said on Tuesday that instructions have been issued to the police chief of the state to contact his Nepal Police counterpart and coordinate with them to bring home the bodies of the deceased tourists.

Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran: As soon as the shocking news of the death of 8 tourists from Kerala, in a hotel room in Nepal's Daman reached us, the state police chief was instructed to contact the Nepal police and take necessary action. (file pic) https://t.co/GlbxCFeTqh pic.twitter.com/UVu8rxogMF — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2020

​

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmaniam Jaishankar expressed distress over the tragic news and added that officials from the Indian Mission in Nepal were providing necessary assistance at the hospital.

Deeply distressed by the tragic news of the passing away of 8 Indian tourists in Nepal. Our Embassy @IndiaInNepal has been closely following the situation. Embassy officials are stationed at the hospital& are providing necessary assistance.Our thoughts are with the bereaved families — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 21, 2020

​The eight Indians were initially found unconscious at a resort in Makwanpur district on Tuesday morning. They were airlifted to the Hams Hospital in Kathmandu, where doctors pronounced them dead.

Police in Makwanpur said resort staff had contacted them as soon as they discovered the Indian tourists unconscious in their room. Police said the victims had been unconscious due to asphyxiation.

Police said, the tourists might have used gas heaters to warm their room, which could have suffocated them to death, adding that the incident was being investigated.

Netizens took to social media to express their shock over the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

Why aren't these gas heaters banned. 😥 — GAUTAM (@GAUTAMALAY) January 21, 2020

​

Heartfelt condolences — Jensen varghese (@JensenVarghese) January 21, 2020

​

Oh god...have seen many incidents like that how can be people so ignorant — Yashesvi Garg (@gargyashesvi) January 21, 2020

​

Yes it's very dangerous. Must've been carbon monoxide poisoning. RIP — ANKUR (@Saffron2024) January 21, 2020

​

Stop using gas heaters.. if u are using also install it outside the bathroom.. it’s very dangerous.. start using electric heaters — Priya Nair🇮🇳 (@PriyaNa19487459) January 21, 2020

​

Daman is a popular destination among tourists and about 111 kilometres from the Nepal-India border town of Raxaul.