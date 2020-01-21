Err... Not a Snowman! Kashmiri Man Makes a "Snow Car" - Photos

Zubair Ahmad from Srinagar has been trying his hand at making snow sculptures, and this time, the Kashmiri man can proudly say that he's made his own car, and the motor-less vehicle has attracted a lot of people.
Ahmad says he has always been obsessed with making snow sculptures.
“I've loved doing it since childhood. I am currently into the car accessories business that is why I chose to make a car out of snow, otherwise I can make anything out of snow, even a human too,” Ahmad said in an interview to news agency ANI.
The young man claims he can make snow sculpture of Taj Mahal as well, but he is short of resources.
