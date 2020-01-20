China's President Xi Pledges to Curb Coronavirus Outbreak as Total 217 Cases Confirmed

The new strain of coronavirus was first reported in China's city of Wuhan in early January. According to media reports, those infected displayed symptoms typical of pneumonia and other acute respiratory diseases.

China's President Xi Jinping has pledged to curb the spread of a coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"People's lives and health should be given top priority and the spread of the outbreak should be resolutely curbed," Xi said, as quoted by state television.

China has confirmed a total of 217 cases of coronavirus, and three people have died, the country's state media reported.

The outbreak comes at a time when millions of Chinese are getting ready to travel to meet relatives and friends during the Lunar New Year holidays.

The Severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (SARS) was first registered in southern China in 2002 and spread to over than two dozen countries, taking the lives of some 800 people.