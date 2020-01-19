5.7 Magnitude Quake Hits Southern Xinjiang in China - EMSC

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck China's autonomous Xinjiang province on 19 January, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported.
The quake reportedly struck about 100 kilometres (62 miles) east of Kashi, China and happened at a depth of about 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).
There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage caused by the earthquake.
20 minutes ago a 6.4 magnitude #earthquake has hit #Xinjiang, #China (新疆喀什地区伽师县) https://t.co/NON5h8xJhe https://t.co/YYSB697cdh #CERN #NWO #XYZ pic.twitter.com/wwsvGzfB3W— Fimbar (@MaxEndah) January 19, 2020
China is located in a seismically active zone and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. Sichuan province was hit by an 8.0-magnitude earthquake on 12 March 2008 that killed around 70,000 people.
The world’s deadliest earthquake hit the central and eastern parts of China in 1556, leaving about 830,000 people dead.
