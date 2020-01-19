5.7 Magnitude Quake Hits Southern Xinjiang in China - EMSC

On 16 January, the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) reported about a 5.6 magnitude earthquake that struck China's autonomous Xinjiang province, although there were no reports of casualties or damage.

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck China's autonomous Xinjiang province on 19 January, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported.

The quake reportedly struck about 100 kilometres (62 miles) east of Kashi, China and happened at a depth of about 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage caused by the earthquake.

China is located in a seismically active zone and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. Sichuan province was hit by an 8.0-magnitude earthquake on 12 March 2008 that killed around 70,000 people.

The world’s deadliest earthquake hit the central and eastern parts of China in 1556, leaving about 830,000 people dead.​