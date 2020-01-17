Register
17:14 GMT +317 January 2020
    A general view of Leh, Ladakh, India. (File)

    It's Exotic: Travel Advisories, Protests Fail to Dampen Spirits of Tourists Visiting India

    © AP Photo / Dar Yasin
    Asia & Pacific
    New Delhi (Sputnik): From its rich heritage and culture to historic architecture and mouth-watering food, India is one of the top bucket-list destinations for foreign travellers. Slightly over one million visitors from foreign destinations booked their flights to India in the month of November 2019 alone.

    On Friday, Indian Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel revealed that foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) in the country surged even after several countries issued advisories suggesting travellers keep their India-plans on hold, in the wake of internal conflicts in the country.

    Government data revealed that 2019 witnessed a 43 per cent increase in requests for electronic visas by international tourists. In addition, foreign exchanges (Forex) also grew by nearly 19 per cent.

    “I think the data makes clear to those trying to create a bad perception of the country in a planned manner that they have failed. The data shows India is stable, peaceful and definitely worth seeing,” Patel said in New Delhi on Friday, while opening a conference.

    ​According to Federal Tourism Ministry data, in December 2019, FTA and Forex escalated by three per cent and 16 per cent respectively, despite protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Both, the CAA and the NRC have caused major chaos and upheaval in the country.

    The CAA seeks to grant Indian nationality to persecuted Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Parsis from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. The law, however, does not grant citizenship to Muslims from the three neighbouring countries.

