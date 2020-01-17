Second Person in China Dies After Exposure to Mysterious Virus

BEIJING (Sputnik) – The unknown strain of a viral pneumonia was reported in Wuhan in early January. Those infected reportedly display symptoms typical of pneumonia and other acute respiratory diseases. The outbreak was confirmed to be that of a new type of coronavirus last week.

“As for the moment, 41 cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus have been registered, with 12 people having been released from hospitals. Five people remain in a critical condition, two people died, other people are in a stable condition”, the Healthcare Department said in a statement.

The second victim is a 69-year-old man who died on Wednesday. The first fatal case was reported on 11 January.

The World Health Organization (WHO) vowed to closely monitor the possible spread of coronavirus should be closely monitored in China and across the world as Chinese people will actively travel during the country's upcoming Lunar New Year holidays in late January.

The Japanese Health Ministry announced earlier the first detected case of the Chinese coronavirus on its territory contracted by a man who had visited the city of Wuhan.