Register
00:22 GMT +317 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A file photo taken 05 December 2007 shows a British police officer holding a taser gun during a training session at the Metropolitan Police Specialist Training Centre, in Gravesend, Kent, in southeast England

    Hong Kong Police Reportedly Testing Stun Guns for Anti-Riot Operations

    © AFP 2019 / CARL DE SOUZA/FILES
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/102845/15/1028451551.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202001161078055492-hong-kong-police-reportedly-testing-stun-guns-for-anti-riot-operations/

    The Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) may soon be equipped with electroshock devices, net guns and other “less lethal” options to combat anti-government demonstrators across the city in an effort to “boost the force’s capability to curb violence.”

    A senior police source revealed to the South China Morning Post earlier this week that the HKPF has been actively exploring a variety of non-lethal and less lethal options for anti-riot officers as protest-related violence continues to take place in Hong Kong.

    “The purpose is to enrich the use-of-force options, instead of increasing the force level or bringing in lethal weapons,” the anonymous source told the Hong Kong-based, English language newspaper. “It benefits both officers and suspects, as the longer the suspect resists or struggles [during arrest], the higher the chance we both get hurt.”

    John Lee Ka Chiu, Hong Kong’s secretary for security, broadly responded to reports of the devices’ introduction to the HKPF and told lawmakers that “the Security Bureau supports any method to better enable the force to deal with violence while reducing casualties.”

    “Any equipment being studied by police are already in use by [police] forces in foreign countries and have a good track record in reducing casualties. These studies are ongoing,” he added.

    Since protests kicked off in June 2019, the HKPF has fired more than 16,000 canisters of tear gas, 10,000 rubber bullets, 2,000 bean bag rounds and 19 live rounds, according to the South China Morning Post.

    The use of Taser stun guns and similar electroshock devices has become commonplace in law enforcement agencies of the US and UK. The Guardian recently reported that the use of Taser-brand stun guns within England and Wales police forces had reached a record high after UK Home Office figures showed the electroshock devices were fired 2,500 times by officers between April 1, 2018, and March 31, 2019. The data also revealed the weapons were brandished during 23,000 instances in the same period.

    However, due to the risks associated with the high-voltage electroshock device, many police forces in the US have also introduced handheld remote restraint devices that deploy tethered ropes capable of immobilizing a suspect in a non-lethal way.

    Lam Chi Wai, chairman of Hong Kong’s Junior Police Officers’ Association, expressed that the introduction of any additional devices to the force would be welcomed, as officers are “having brushes with death” when “dealing with the mobs.”

    “These weapons are less lethal, and the effects on suspects are temporary. If they were adopted along appropriate tactics and guidelines, I believe they can boost the force’s capability to curb violence,” Lam said, reported the South China Morning Post.

    Related:

    Watchdog Says Hong Kong Authorities Deny Entry to HRW Director Over World Report
    Hong Kong Protesters Fear Police May Have Infected Seized Phones With Spyware
    Video: Violent US Arrest Sees Suspect Placed in Chokehold, Hit by Stun Gun Prongs
    Graphic Video: US Cops Filmed Repeatedly Striking Florida Grandmother With Stun Gun
    Not Lovin’ It: US Woman Fires Taser at McDonald’s Employee Because Her Food Was Taking Too Long
    Tags:
    "less-lethal" weapons, non-lethal weapons, non-lethal aid, tear gas, China, Beijing, riot police, stun gun, stun gun, taser, police, protests, pro-democratic demonstrators, anti-government protests, Hong Kong
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The World as Seen by Russian Diplomats' Wives
    The World as Seen by Russian Diplomats' Wives
    Hearts and Minds
    Are You Gonna be My Girl, Angela?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse