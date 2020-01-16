Register
00:22 GMT +317 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Major General Asif Ghafoor

    Burnol, Tweetusultan, Fantastic Tea: Pak Army Spokesman Asif Ghafoor Will Be Remembered in India

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / ISPR / Major General Asif Ghafoor
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107736/10/1077361046.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202001161078053247-burnol-tweetusultan-fantastic-tea-pak-army-spokesman-asif-ghafoor-will-be-remembered-in-india/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): From being called out as 'Tweetusultan' for keeping his followers engaged in debates, to being mocked for his error-prone posts, the Pakistani Army spokesman misses no opportunity to be critical of India in his three years on duty.

    Asif Ghafoor had been replaced by Major General Babar Iftikhar, who will now command the media wing of the Pakistani military.

    Ghafoor has been handed the role of 'General Officer Commanding Okara' in Pakistan's Punjab province.

    The former spokesman has been more than active on social media, especially as his Twitter feed is dominated by India-centric shares. Ghafoor, who never shys away from trolling India, has often been left red-faced when netizens point out his gaffes or ridicule him for his poor English skills. 

    Burnol Brand Ambassador

    Ghafoor couild rightly be crowned as the brand ambassador of burnol ointment, used to heal burns, for using trucks full of it in his posts aiming at India.

    On one occasion, Ghafoor had offered burnol to political commentator Gul Bukhari, who had objected to the tone of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech in the UN General Assembly.

    This medicine is only for burns and not for other discomfort or disease. Symptoms indicate requirement of consulting a psychiatrist or even a good surgeon. pic.twitter.com/vKszesQg1J

    Addiction to Tea

    Ghafoor often verbally attacks India with its cosmic missile of “Tea is fantastic” jibe, after Indian Airforce Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was held captive by the Pakistani army for a brief time during a 26 February, 2019, airstrike in Pakistan’s Balakot. A video was released by the Pakistani army of Varthaman praising Pakistani tea, saying “Tea is Fantastic”. The video went viral on social media, especially in Pakistan.

    The jibe and video were often used by Ghafoor to taunt India on various occasions.

    Juggling with English

    Language is a barrier when you are not speaking, or being paid to write, in your native tongue, but consistent spelling errors, particularly by those holding positions of responsibility as media workers or spokespersons, instantly become ridicule-worthy meme-content.

    Ghafoor tweeted an open appeal to trolls when he misspelled the word 'vein' in the term 'jugular vein' as 'vain' while quoting then-Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa's speech on the situation in Indian-administered Kashmir.

    In his most recent spelling error, Ghafoor was mauled by a handful of Twitter users for misspelling the name of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone as “Deepika Padukon” while praising her stand on student agitation in the Premier Jawaharlal Nehru University. The tweet was later deleted but screenshots made sure that the trolling went on apace. 

    Related:

    British Boxer Gets Trolled for ‘Fantastic Tea’ Jibe at Indian Dogfight Hero Abhinandan
    Pakistani Army Spokesman Trolls Indian Pilot Abhinandan With 'Tea is Fantastic' Jibe
    ‘Typical India': Pakistan's Army Promises Befitting Response to Indian Misadventures
    Pakistan Army Spokesman Trolled Over Spelling Error Calling Kashmir Country's Jugular 'Vain'
    Tags:
    reshuffle, military, army, spokesperson, Twitter, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The World as Seen by Russian Diplomats' Wives
    The World as Seen by Russian Diplomats' Wives
    Hearts and Minds
    Are You Gonna be My Girl, Angela?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse