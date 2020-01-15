Afghanistan Successful in Obliterating Daesh Threat from its Soil - Security Adviser

New Delhi (Sputnik): Afghan authorities have said they are determined to create opportunity from uncertainty, and move forward with progress, no matter how cluttered the path is with violence, threats and risks. Kabul maintained it has the ability to tap its economic potential and thrive as a nation.

Afghanistan's National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib said on Wednesday, violence and terrorism have no constituencies in Afghanistan and the security forces of the country have been very successful in obliterating the influence of terrorist organisations like Daesh*.

Delivering the keynote address at the annual Raisina Dialogue 2020 - a multilateral conference in New Delhi, Mohib said, “Peace for our people means the end of violence. This is why we insist that a ceasefire is necessary to create a conducive environment for talks.”

“Over the past few months, our brave security forces cleared many districts under the enemy, and obliterated ISIS (Daesh). More than 600 ISIS fighters surrendered. Communities are now returning to their former ways of life. As the frontline state on the war on terror, our success produces for the global common good. Let there be no confusion about one thing, there is also a steely resolve against violence,” he further stated.

Addressing peace talks with the Taliban, the Afghan representative said that Kabul would prefer to hold direct talks with the leadership of the militia. But if that fails, they would have to face the consequences.

“The Afghan people and government stand ready to engage in peace talks. But if you refuse to answer this call, prepare to face the full force of the Afghan nation, he warned in an indirect message to the purveyors of violence and terror.”

The US had been negotiating a ceasefire with the Taliban leaders, who control large parts of Afghanistan, but talks ended abruptly in September 2019 when President Donald Trump called them off following the killing of several people, including an American soldier, in an attack reportedly claimed by the Taliban.

*Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.