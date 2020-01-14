Register
17:22 GMT +314 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Picture taken on July 24, 1971 of the destroyed streets of Madhabpur during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971

    Bangladesh Top Court Upholds Death Sentence on Opposition Politician for 1971 War Crimes

    © AFP 2019 / STR / PRESSENS BILD
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107759/92/1077599243.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202001141078034409-bangladesh-top-court-upholds-death-sentence-on-opposition-politician-for-1971-war-crimes/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The International Crimes Tribunal was set up by the Bangladesh government in 2009 to investigate and prosecute suspects for the genocide committed by the Pakistan Army and its local collaborators during the war of 1971.

    The Supreme Court of Bangladesh on Tuesday upheld the death sentence of an opposition politician for war crimes committed by him during the Liberation War of 1971 which eventually resulted in the creation of Bangladesh out of what was then called eastern Pakistan.

    Jatiya Party (JP) leader Syed Mohammad Qaisar challenged two verdicts of the International Crimes Tribunal, a domestic war crimes tribunal set up in Bangladesh in 2009. But a four-member Bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain rejected his plea.

    The only options now left before Qaisar are to approach the Supreme Court with a fresh petition seeking a review after receiving a certified copy of the court’s judgment and thereafter to appeal for presidential mercy, Bangladesh news outlet The Daily Star reported.

    If President Mohammad Abdul Hamid refuses to grant Qaisar mercy, he will be sent to the gallows.

    Qaisar, a former Bangladesh government minister, was accused of committing 16 genocidal crimes against humanity in the Habiganj and Brahmanbaria areas in 1971. He was awarded the death penalty by the International Crimes Tribunal in December 2014.

    So far, six Bangladesh opposition leaders - Abdul Quader Molla, Motiur Rahman Nizami, Mir Quasem Ali, Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mujahid, Salahuddin Quader Chowdhury and Muhammad Kamaruzzaman have been executed.

    Ghulam Azam, a Jamaat-e-Islami leader, died in prison while awaiting the final verdict of the apex court in 2016, while Delwar Hossain Sayeedi is serving a life sentence.

    The genocide in Bangladesh began on 26 March, 1971 when the Pakistan Army kicked off “Operation Searchlight”, a military crackdown in the eastern part of the nation to suppress Bengali and Bengali Hindu calls for self-determination with the support of Islamist militias and others.

    Tens of thousands of people were killed or raped in the run up to the December 1971 war between Pakistan and India. As a result of the conflict, nearly ten million people, mostly Hindus, had to flee from the region and seek refuge in India.

    Related:

    Islamist Leader Sentenced to Death in Bangladesh for 1971 War Crimes
    Bangladesh Executes Islamist Leader Motiur Rahman Nizami for War Crimes
    Tags:
    War, liberation, genocide, war criminals, death sentence, Death Row, Supreme Court, tribunal, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Michigan Kirsten Haglund, second from right, reacts as she is named Miss America 2008 during the Miss America Pageant at the Planet Hollywood hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2008.
    Tears of Joy: 'Miss America' Pageant's Most Emotional Moments in 40 Years
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse