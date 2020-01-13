Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat Over Killing of Civilian in Cross Border Fire

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Pakistan government has said that the frequent targeting of innocent civilians by Indian security forces indicates a complete disregard for international law and the guaranteed protection of human rights as agreed between the two countries in the 2003 ceasefire agreement.

Pakistan on Monday lodged a strong protest over an alleged ceasefire violation by Indian security forces along the Line of Control (LoC), the military-controlled de-facto border that separates India and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) said in the statement that it had summoned Indian diplomat (Charge d’Affaires) Gaurav Ahluwalia and registered Islamabad’s strong protest over the ceasefire violation in Kotkotera and Karela Sectors on 11 January 2020.

The ministry’s statement continued saying it had informed the Indian diplomat of the death of 24-year-old Muhammad Ishtiaque as a result of what it described as the latest incident of “unprovoked firing by Indian forces”.

Such senseless Indian acts were a clear violation of the November 2003 ceasefire understanding reached between both countries, various Pakistani media outlets quoted Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, Director General (South Asia and SAARC) of the Pakistan Foreign Office, as saying in his diplomatic demarche.

Chaudhri called upon the Indian side to investigate the 11 January incident and other incidents of ceasefire violations and emphasized the need for maintaining peace along the LoC and the International Working Boundary.

Relations between India and Pakistan have traditionally been tense over competing claims to parts of the Kashmir region since the countries gained independence from the British Empire in 1947.