Australian Firm Creates "Patriotic" Dildo to Deal With Raging Bushfires

The new dildo has both the shape of Australia and an image of koala incorporated into its design; 100 percent of the proceedings are expected to be donated to the bushfire relief effort.

As people across the world strive to help Australia deal with the devastation wrought by the terrible bushfires that are currently ravaging the country, one company called Geeky Sex Toys rolled out a "patriotic" merchandise brand to help raise money for crisis response.

The sex toy in question, called "The Down-Under Donation Dildo", is a hefty silicone penis whose base mimicks the shape of Australian continent as seen on the map, and with a silhouette of koala engraved on the shaft.

Our country has been devastated by bushfires & we need your help! 🔥 So that's why we're proud to announce The Down-Under Donation Dildo! 🍆 A new toy where 100% of the profits will be donated directly to the relief efforts 🇦🇺 🐨 https://t.co/CO2z1GIgSa #BushFireCrisisAustralia pic.twitter.com/ZZmcgNqgQj — Geeky Sex Toys (@Geeky_Sex_Toys) 9 января 2020 г.

​The dildo is coloured gold and green, which are Australia’s "unofficial colours", as LADbible points out, and costs $69 apiece, with 100 percent of the proceedings to be donated to the bushfire relief effort.

"As you may know, all our toys are handmade in this wonderful country that we call home. We are proud Australians and to see our country burning like this is truly heartbreaking", the company states on its website. "The catastrophic spread of bushfires is devastating, and our thoughts go out to all the people, wildlife and land that has been affected throughout Australia".

Earlier, a Playboy Model named Jaylene Cook went on to use her sex appeal to help raise money to deal with the bushfire crisis by offering Patreon users access to nude uncensored images of her in exchange for donations to charities like Australian Red Cross and NSW Rural Fire Service.