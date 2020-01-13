Register
13:50 GMT +313 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    An Indian Lawmaker from Congress party, Abdul Khaleque holds a banner in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill at the Parliament House, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019

    Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act Protests Held Outside Legislative Assembly in India's Assam State

    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107756/59/1077565921.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202001131078020897-anti-citizenship-amendment-act-protests-held-outside-legislative-assembly-in-indias-assam-state/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) aims to provide Indian citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian refugees from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. People in Assam are strongly opposed to the Act, fearing it will primarily benefit large numbers of illegal Bengali Hindu migrants from Bangladesh.

    Several lawmakers in India's Assam state staged a protest against the contentious CAA outside the legislative assembly on Monday. Most of the lawmakers participating in the sit-in protest belonged to the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Assam's principal opposition party, and they demanded the immediate rollback of the Act.

    ​Protesting AIUDF lawmakers at the venue said they have been demanding two-day discussions on the CAA, whereas only one day has been allotted for the issue.

    They entered the State Assembly wearing black masks and shouted slogans against the CAA.

    The special assembly session, called to discuss the extension of reservations in educational institutions and jobs for people belonging to the marginalised Scheduled Castes (Dalits or lower castes) or Scheduled Tribes (community living in tribal areas of India) sections of society, had to be adjourned for 45 minutes because of the protest.

    Protesting lawmakers also demanded the resignation of Assam State Chief Sarbananda Sonowal on the grounds that he was pursuing an agenda in violation of the Assam Accord of 1985, signed between the then Indian Government headed by Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU).

    In India, various groups involving people from all walks of life, have been protesting at multiple locations against the CAA for the past month. Assam, in particular, has witnessed the influx of millions of Bengali-speaking Hindus since the formation of Bangladesh in 1971 after the Indo-Pak War. Natives of Assam claim that the arrival of these migrants has changed the state's demography and culture over nearly five decades.

    9 January marked a month since the mass anti-CAA protests broke out in Assam, and there are no visible signs of them stopping in the immediate future.

    The AASU has vowed to continue their agitation until the Act is withdrawn. The state government's attempts to douse the anti-CAA flames by announcing welfare schemes for different sections of society, and providing financial assistance has not yielded results thus far.

    Despite the nationwide protests, the government announced the implementation of the new law on 10 January. The Supreme Court of India is scheduled to hear petitions challenging the Act on 22 January. Protesters are claiming that amending the 1955 citizenship law is aimed at dividing the country along religious lines.

    Related:

    'Unconstitutional': State Chief of India's Kerala Puts Forth Resolution Against New Citizenship Law
    India's Home Minister Blames Opposition Leaders for Misleading Minorities on Citizenship Law
    Modi Government Stuns Protesters as it Rolls Out Controversial Citizenship Law Across India
    Tags:
    Parliament, assembly, act, Citizenship, Protest, lawmakers, State of Assam, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Smiling man with a white dog with winter forest on the background.
    The Colours of Winter: Breathtaking Landscapes From Across the Globe
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse