Boy Band EXO's Lead Singer Chen Tells Fans He’s Getting Married

EXO's main vocalist has shared a heartwarming hand-written letter with his fans about his wedding plans via the band's online fan club site.

Chen (real name Kim Jong-dae), a member of the popular K-Pop boy band EXO uploaded a photo of a handwritten letter to the band's official online fan club LYSN on 13 January, where the singer revealed that he has a girlfriend with whom he wants to spend the rest of the life. He announced that he wants the fans to know the news first, after his fellow band members and his employers at SM Entertainment.

SM Entertainment confirmed that Chen will be getting married privately among close family and friends and said that his girlfriend is a non-celebrity. They also reassured that he will continue his work as an artist.

EXO-L showed a lot of love and support for their beloved singer and are trending #jongdae and #chen worldwide to congratulate the couple.

who would've thought that this sunshine will be the first one to get married? i am so happy for you chen! ❤ pic.twitter.com/vLwrAEE7Ox — cha (@kyungdaelight) January 13, 2020

I AM SO HAPPY FOR CHEN WTF? HE DESERVES ALL THE LOVE AND HE'S GETTING MARRIED! AND EVEN PROBABLY WILL BE HAVING A BABY! IM SO HAPPY 🥺💖 IM PROUD OF YOU CHEN CHENNIE ♡ @weareoneEXO

pic.twitter.com/6vFDYjn8RU — CHEN'S GETTING MARRIED (@kai9yu) January 13, 2020

seeing this man having the courage to tell his fans that his in a relationship, confessing that he wants to get married is just so surreal. i mean not all idols has the courage to do this bcoz we all know that some fans are aggressive, bUt still ily💖#PSSSPSPSPSSSSPSPSPS_FOR_CHEN pic.twitter.com/RT5YGr0GqZ — 𝓼𝓱𝓲𝓷𝓮 (@shinyluvs) January 13, 2020

me knowing chen will be the first exo member to get married huhuh congrats baby pic.twitter.com/yIYtLsr2JN — hg (@honeygrac_) January 13, 2020

Kim Jong-dae, known to the public as Chen, is one of the main vocalists in the K-pop band EXO; he not only has a successful career as a member of the "nations pick", but has also released two ballad solo albums which earned him additional attention.