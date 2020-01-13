Japanese Defence Minister Skydives From 11-Meter-High Tower During US-Japan Joint Airborne Training

Kono had his first parachuting experience in four years prior to the Japan Ground Self-Defence Forces' "Beginning of Descent Training" together with US forces.

Japanese Minister of Defence Taro Kono has participated in a New Year's simulated parachuting training, TBS News reported on Sunday.

According to the outlet, the minister himself climbed an 11-meter-high tower and jumped off of it. Images posted on Twitter show the minister dressed in military uniform with a vulture, tentatively tucked, skydiving from the jump-tower.

The breathtaking experience took place at the Ground Self-Defence Force's "Start of Descent Training", held at Narashino Exercise Area in Chiba Prefecture on 12 January, where the minister inspected the airborne training conducted by Japan and the United States.

The training simulated the Japanese and US forces working together to repel enemies landing on the outlying islands, Kyodo News reported.

The "Start of Descent Training" has been conducted regularly since 1969.