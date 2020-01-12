Flights Temporarily Suspended From Manila Airport Amid Taal Volcano Spewing Ash (Photo, Video)

According to the Philippine airport authority, arrivals at Manila Airport are also "on hold" after Taal volcano began to spew ash.

Flights have been temporarily suspended from the Manila Airport in the Philippines after the Taal Volcano spewed ash, the airport's manager said. Arriving flights have also been put on hold, the manager added.

Edit: Flight operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport have been temporarily suspended due to the volcanic ash from the eruption of Taal Volcano. Kindly coordinate with your respective air carriers for details on flight schedules. — NAIA (@MIAAGovPH) January 12, 2020

​According to CNN Philippines, the country's authorities have started the evacuation of three towns in the Province of Batangas, with an estimated population of over 80,000 people.

The Taal Volcano, which is a popular tourist spot, started spewing ash early on Sunday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that the volcano has manifested "increased steaming activity in at least five spots inside the main crater”.

Local residents have been sharing photos and videos of the volcano unrest on social media.

Lightning strikes at taal volcano, keep safe everyone. 🥺🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Wn333gv5Iu — ACA (@ricuuuuuuuhh) January 12, 2020

