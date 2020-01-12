Over Dozen People Killed in Afghanistan's Herat, Kandahar Due to Heavy Snowfall, Rains

According to 1TV broadcaster citing local authorities, the death toll in both Herat and Kandahar currently stands at 8 each, while the latter also accounts for at least 14 others injured.
Heavy snowfall in Herat province #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/inQ2QiCE3W— Afghanistan Times (@AfghanistanTime) January 12, 2020
Pictures and videos from the scene show trees bent under a thick snow blanket and streets full of snow and muddy slush.
روز برفی هرات!#Herat_snow!— Maruf Ataiye (@Marufataiye) January 12, 2020
Photo | marufataiye pic.twitter.com/9m6MoVK2Iq
The winter season is traditionally the peak of precipitation in Afghanistan, with snowfalls especially affecting the country's vast mountainous areas.
