Over Dozen People Killed in Afghanistan's Herat, Kandahar Due to Heavy Snowfall, Rains

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Excessive snow and rain downpour in Afghanistan's western province of Herat and southern province of Kandahar have resulted in 16 deaths due to roof collapses and other damage, Afghan media reported on Sunday.

According to 1TV broadcaster citing local authorities, the death toll in both Herat and Kandahar currently stands at 8 each, while the latter also accounts for at least 14 others injured.

Pictures and videos from the scene show trees bent under a thick snow blanket and streets full of snow and muddy slush.

​The winter season is traditionally the peak of precipitation in Afghanistan, with snowfalls especially affecting the country's vast mountainous areas.