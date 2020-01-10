Register
23:04 GMT +310 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    People gather near a makeshift memorial as they pay tribute to Chow Tsz-lok, 22, a university student who died two months ago after he fell from a car park during a protest, at Tseung Kwan O district in Hong Kong, China, January 8, 2020

    Depression, PTSD Surge in Hong Kong Amid Months-Long Protests - Study

    © REUTERS / Navesh Chitrakar
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107800/34/1078003406.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202001101078003572-depression-ptsd-surge-in-hong-kong-amid-months-long-protests---study/

    Recent research focused on the mental health of Hongkongers has found nearly a third of adults in the semi-autonomous city have reported symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and around 1 in 10 displayed signs related to depression during the ongoing anti-government demonstrations.

    A jarring mental health study published in the The Lancet medical journal on Friday highlighted that adult citizens in Hong Kong are currently entangled in a “major mental health burden,” with numbers comparable to those in conflict zones. 

    "One in five adults now reports probable depression or suspected PTSD, which is comparable to those experiencing armed conflicts, large-scale disasters, or terrorist attacks," the study claimed. 

    The research, conducted by the University of Hong Kong, based its findings on data retrieved from nearly 18,000 residents of the semi-autonomous city in surveys administered between 2009 and 2019. 

    "Hong Kong is under-resourced to deal with this excess mental health burden," said Professor Gabriel Leung, dean of medicine at the University of Hong Kong and co-author of the study, as reported by the BBC

    According to the study’s authors, 1 in 3 adults reported signs of PTSD during period of ongoing anti-government protests - a six-fold increase from four years prior. Similarly, while approximately 2% of respondents reported symptoms of depression before the 2014 “Umbrella Revolution” - or “Occupy Hong Kong” - protests, that number has since ballooned to around 11% in the category of adult Hongkongers. 

    Researchers suggest that an increase in the use of social media and other online platforms to follow the unrest brought about by Hong Kong protests has contributed to the mental health decline within the city. 

    “Health care and social care professionals should be vigilant in recognising possible mental health sequelae,” warned the study’s summary, noting that the “mental health burden” on Hong Kong “will require substantial increases in service surge capacity.” 

    While the extradition bill, which set off protests in Hong Kong back in June, was formally withdrawn in September, demonstrations have persisted through the new year as protesters have rallied behind five central demands of the government

    Last Wednesday, tens of thousands of demonstrators attended a protest organized by the Civil Human Rights Front and called for an independent investigation into the Hong Kong Police Force’s alleged brutality and abuses of power, amnesty for detained demonstrators and universal suffrage. 

    As predicted by city law enforcement, more radical protesters broke off from the peaceful demonstration on January 1 and began to vandalize the offices HSBC bank, which has been closed to the public since November. 

    Armed undercover police officers guard a vandalized HSBC bank branch in Wan Chai during demonstrations on the New Year's Day in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2020
    © REUTERS / Jessie Pang
    Armed undercover police officers guard a vandalized HSBC bank branch in Wan Chai during demonstrations on the New Year's Day in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2020

    “People are angry because they feel that HSBC has stopped money getting to the protesters,” one protester told Reuters on January 1 in reference to the attacks on the UK-headquartered banking company. 

    Hong Kong police announced they made around 400 arrests on New Year’s Day alone, with offenses including “unlawful assembly and possession of an offensive weapon,” according to Senior Superintendent of Hong Kong Island Region Jim Ng Lok-Chun

    Related:

    Videos: Hong Kong Police Clash With Protesters, Fire Tear Gas at Malls on Christmas Eve
    Hong Kong Anti-Government Protests Spur 30% Decline in Christmas Business Revenue
    New Hong Kong Liaison Office Chief Praises 'One Country, Two Systems' as Advantage for City
    Hong Kong Officials Suspect Pneumonia Outbreak in China Could Be SARS-Like Disease
    Hong Kong Protesters Fear Police May Have Infected Seized Phones With Spyware
    Tags:
    science, research, Study, mental health, depression, Carrie Lam, demonstrations, protests, pro-democratic demonstrators, anti-government protests, Beijing, China, Hong Kong
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    77th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, US, 5 January 2020 - Scarlett Johansson.
    This Week in Pictures: 4-10 January
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse